CDOT starts 13.5-mile repaving project on US 24 through Falcon, Peyton

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Interstate 25 through Colorado Springs and Pueblo isn't the only local highway getting some repaving work; a segment of US 24, northeast of the Springs, also will receive upgrades.

On Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) started a 13.5-mile repaving project between Garrett Road in Falcon and Smith Ranch Road in Peyton.

The $8.5-million project will improve a busy stretch of US 24 that is bordered by plenty of growth and new development; as well as provide smoother, safer driving.

Drivers can expect mostly overnight work, along with a lower speed limit of 40 mph and occasional lane closures.

Work will include guardrail improvements, road striping and some sign replacement.

Another part of the project Is removing the old wooden bridge rail at two structures and replacing them with new steel bridge rail and guardrails.

Crews also will add center line and edge line rumble strips -- the safety features many of us are familiar with that make a loud noise when driving over them, to wake us up if we're drowsy or falling asleep.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of September.

Part of the paving area -- 2.5 miles between Garrett and Woodmen roads -- is where CDOT plans to widen the highway in a two-year project that would start next year.

The agency said that the paving project would essentially start east of the proposed widening, and that there will be no conflicts between the two.