CDOT to start $12.5 million paving project on Interstate 25 near race track, power plant

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin working on its third paving project on I-25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The agency will repave 5.5 miles of the interstate from the Ray Nixon Power Plant exit, past the Pikes Peak International Raceway, stopping just short of the Pueblo County line.

The area is generally known as Midway.

CDOT will spend $12.5 million to apply new asphalt to the affected stretch of freeway.

Looking around, it's easy to see that repaving is sorely needed; the pavement is full of cracks and potholes, and numerous potholes that have been filled -- making for a bumpy ride along a highway with a 75 mph speed limit.

CDOT engineer Yun Han said that the project will include more than just paving.

"We will work off mainline, maybe on the frontage road and do some bridge repair during the daytime," he explained. "Especially the top of the (raceway) bridge over I-25, we're going to do some bridge repair."

CDOT says that section of I-25 was last repaved 15 years ago... And now gets more wear-and tear from increased traffic between Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Other upgrades will improve the frontage road on the west side of the interstate, and some minor drainage improvements.

The project likely will continue through September, with paving occurring during overnight hours.

Drivers should expect temporary lane closures, ramp closures, closed road shoulders and a lower speed limit of 60 mph.

In addition to this latest project, two other CDOT repaving jobs are happening along I-25: In the Fountain area and south of Pueblo.

