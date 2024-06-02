Powers and Palmer Park Boulevard to be shut down for multiple hours due to fatal car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that one person is dead after a car hit a pedestrian late Sunday night.

CSPD says they responded to the call for the crash just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Powers and Palmer Park Blvd.

There they found a pedestrian in the middle of the intersection, who they say had died.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries at the time of writing this article.

Colorado Springs police say as of 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, the intersection would remain closed for another 3 to 4 hours while they continue their investigation.