Yellow lane marker paint accidentally leaks onto center southbound lane of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers traveling southbound on I-25 between Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard may have noticed a yellow paint line in the middle of the center lane recently.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said that the paint accidentally leaked from a machine that paints lane markers on highways and roads, but it wasn't a machine used by CDOT or a CDOT contractor.

"I've seen some of the paint spills before," said CDOT resident engineer Yun Han. "However, not this long or to this extent. But it's not the worst I've ever seen. We'll see how this late spring rainy season goes. The more it rains, it's going to fade a lot quicker."

CDOT said that the paint won't be removed manually because it's not as permanent as you'd think; in fact, the agency regularly re-paints lane markers annually on major highways such as I-25, US 24 and US 50 because of wear and tear from weather and constant traffic.

Han said that although the owner of the truck that spilled the paint offered to remove it, the owner will not be fined or cited.

The yellow line, however, adds a splash of color to an otherwise dull stretch of freeway that also is part of and ongoing construction project -- another reason why removing it would be a waste of time.

CDOT started a project last fall that will eventually repave the affected stretch and improve what many drivers consider one of the worst local areas for potholes and crumbling pavement.

"We are going to repave this summer -- hopefully by the July, August, September time period -- depending on construction progress," Han explained. "So, we're thinking of leaving it for now, until that time."

The agency is spending $68 million on -- among other upgrades -- installing better drainage pipes, extending the acceleration and deceleration lanes at the Fillmore and Garden of the Gods ramps, and replacing the bridge over Ellston Street.

CDOT expects to finish the project by the end of next year.