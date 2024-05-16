El Paso County Sheriffs in search of suspect responsible for shooting in Cimarron Hills

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSP) is searching for a suspect tied to a shooting in the Cimarron Hills area, that left one person injured.

The call for the shooting came from a neighbor on Chantilly Place, around 10:30 a.m. for a shooting that happened near the intersection of Piros Drive.

Neighbors say that two people were arguing in the front yard of that home, which eventually escalated into 6 to 7 shots being fired by one person, striking the other in the leg at least once.

Deputies could be seen laying evidence markers on the property, and taping off a stretch of three houses along a portion of Chantilly Place.

"I heard some commotion, I heard a couple of bangs, but didn't really think too much about it. But then I heard sirens showing up." explained Braxton Reinke, who says he moved into his home two doors down, less than 2 months ago.

He learned about an hour or so later when he exited his home that the commotion was due to the shooting after the argument. He says it's the not the first time he's noticed that kind of behavior.

"There'd been a time or two that I'd been walking around the block and heard them arguing." said Reinke.

Although that victim is expected to be okay, Reinke wonders whether he could have helped the situation.

"Like, maybe I should have called the cops and got somebody kind of intervened or brought into the situation." he pondered.

EPCSO says that although they do not have a suspect in custody, they said it was an isolated incident, specific to those in that house today.