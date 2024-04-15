Updating status of Colorado Springs-area road closures Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An anticipated closure has been delayed until further notice, while another will resume as scheduled.

Airport Road, on the east side of the South Academy intersection, was scheduled to begin a ten-day closure; however, city officials announced Friday that they were postponing it until further notice.

Officials provided no reason for the change.

It would have been the second closure for that section of Airport within the past year, as part of the $62 million major reconstruction of South Academy between Bijou Street and Jet Wing Drive; the east side of South Academy at the Pikes Peak Avenue intersection -- just north of Airport -- recently reopened after an extended closure.

The South Academy project started last year, and involves relocating utility lines and installing drainage infrastructure that dates back to the 1960s.

KRDO 13 was the first to report in a recent segment of The Road Warrior that the project will take a year longer than expected -- now scheduled for completion in 2026 -- because of unexpected challenges such as high levels of groundwater.

Meanwhile, El Paso County will continue a similar closure Monday on the east side of the Hancock Expressway/Yucatan Drive intersection; the closure covers a block of Yucatan between Hancock and Cantrell Drive.

The closure began Friday but was paused for the weekend and will continue through April 26; in that project, workers are installing a new drainage pipe.

Finally, if you're driving through Pueblo on Monday, remember that a major repaving of Interstate 25 through town starts; the ten-mile project will cost $16 million and be completed this fall.