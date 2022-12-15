Police share video of Pueblo woman getting robbed unknowingly while getting gas

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are reminding people to always be aware of their surroundings while sharing footage of a man robbing a driver while she's getting gas.

Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department shared the video below:

The video shows a man in a white SUV pulling out from a gas pump and parking at another pump next to a woman in a black SUV. The man gets out of his vehicle and checks her passenger door then gets back in his vehicle.

The woman gets back in her vehicle for a brief moment before getting back out. Once she's no longer inside her vehicle, the man quickly gets out, opens her passenger door, and police report he grabbed her purse.

The man drove off without the woman ever noticing what happened.

Police said they're sharing this video as a public service announcement to always be aware of your surroundings.

The department shared the following tips on staying alert and protecting yourself from opportunistic thieves.