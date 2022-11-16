Pueblo police report two ‘puffer’ related auto-thefts so far this November

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reminding drivers to keep their cars safe and not leave them running to heat up in the morning.

So far in November, the department has received two "puffer" related auto-thefts.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), puffing your car, or leaving it running unattended, is illegal in Colorado. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Colorado law does exempt vehicles with a remote start from being ticketed if found running unattended.

So far this year, Pueblo police report 49 puffer incident reports. In 2021, there were 64.

Data from PPD

The PPD said oftentimes, stolen vehicles are used in other crimes, including violent crimes. The department asks citizens to help reduce theft and other crimes by not leaving vehicles unattended.