Boulder Prime: CU hires Deion Sanders as next head coach

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The University of Colorado has announced Deion "Prime" Sanders will be the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The university made the announcement Saturday night following Jackson State's win over Southern in the SWAC championship game. Sanders had led Jackson State to a 12-0 record in 2022, his third season leading the Tigers.

The NFL Hall of Fame cornerback will be CU's 28th head football coach in program history.

"There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," Colorado Athletic Director Rick George said in a press release. "Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character."

