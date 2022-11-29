Old San Isabel Fire grows nearly 10 acres overnight; 85% containment

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the Old San Isabel Fire grew nearly ten acres overnight but is still at 85% contained.

Tuesday, the sheriff's office said pre-evacuation orders were lifted for residents on Table Mountain Road.

Four fire agencies, including Rye, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Bureau, Pueblo City, and the Transportation Technology Center, Inc., responded to the fire.

The PCSO said the wet weather helps the efforts.

Monday, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said many agencies responded to a brush fire near Rye, just before 11:39 a.m. Smoke was visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West.

Around 12:15 p.m., District 70 officials announced Rye High School and Rye Elementary School were evacuated.

About 20 minutes later, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said residents in the Mount Baldy subdivision were evacuated.

At 1:11 p.m., the sheriff's office said the Old San Isabel Fire had grown more than 200 acres. At 1:24 p.m., the Rye Fire Chief confirmed to KRDO that the fire had grown to 240 acres.

However, the sheriff's office said the size of the Old San Isabel fire had been adjusted to 128 acres, just before 2:45 p.m.

About a half-hour later, Rye Fire Chief said the fire grew to 135 acres, 60% contained.

At 4:09 p.m., evacuation orders were lifted for residents in the Mountain Baldy subdivision and Short Cut Road area.

At 4:55 p.m., fire officials lifted all evacuation orders, and the fire had reached 85% containment.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire had grown, but it was confined to the ravine.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.