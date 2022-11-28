Grass fire forces schools, residents to evacuate in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A grass fire burning on Old San Isabel Road is forcing schools and residents to evacuate in Pueblo County on Monday.

1:24 p.m., the Rye Fire Chief confirmed to KRDO that the fire is 240 acres. The cause is still under investigation and there is no containment percentage yet.

At 1:11 p.m., the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reported that the Old San Isabel Fire is estimated to be just over 200 acres. Eight agencies continue to work on the brush fire.

At 12:36 p.m., Pueblo County Sheriff's Office ordered residents to evacuate the Mount Baldy subdivision in Rye due to the fire. The sheriff's office stated that the Red Cross has set up a reception center for evacuees at the Colorado City Recreation Center located at 5000 Cuerno Verde Blvd.

At 12:12 p.m., students and staff from Rye High School and Rye Elementary School were evacuated.

According to District 70, students and staff from those institutions are being sent to Craver Middle School where parents can pick up their students with "proper identification."

The district stated it's coordinating with First Student to help students who are bussed.

At 11:39 a.m., several agencies responded to a grass fire near Rye, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said smoke is visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West.

Earlier Monday, the sheriff's office tweeted that the county is under a Red Flag Warning due to gusty winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures.