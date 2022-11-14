Suspect arrested after 12-year-old boy dies in shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- An 18-year-old boy has been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed and another 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Aurora, according to 9NEWS.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Zion Street, one block west of Potomac Street in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood, Aurora Police Department said.

Police said the boys, who are related to each other, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital where the 12-year-old died. The 14-year-old remains in serious condition.

Police determined the two boys were walking down the street when shots were fired from inside an Acura sedan. Investigators identified the vehicle after it was since found. A person of interest who was known to the victims was detained.

Saturday morning, Aurora Police announced that 18-year-old Rolando Felipe was arrested and charged with one count of 1st-degree murder and one count of attempted 1st-degree murder.

Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the name of the boy who died once he has been identified and next of kin have been notified.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story.