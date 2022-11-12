Despite deficit, Frisch says he has path to victory over Boebert; won’t rule out paying for recount

Adam Frisch Interview Nov. 12

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebert holds a 1,122 vote over Democrat challenger Adam Frisch to represent Colorado's Third Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

Still, with most of the votes counted, Frisch says he has a shot to pull off the massive upset based on overseas ballots.

"There's 3 to 6000 ballots out there and we're were down by 1100," Frisch told KRDO Saturday. "We're confident that we're going to close the gap. Can we close it enough and overtake her? That's a conversation we'll have next week. But we like where we are right now. It's always more fun to be up. But we do see a path."

Frisch believes that he holds the upper hand amongst military ballots. When asked why, he told KRDO that's what he's been told by his advisors.

"I was surprised to hear from our team and some other people out there, and analysis, that they think a good chunk of these votes that come overseas are actually more D than R. I was surprised about that."

At the moment, the margin of victory for Boebert would be wide enough to not trigger a state-mandated recount. Still, the losing candidate could ask for a recount, but would have to foot the bill. On Saturday, Frisch would not commit to paying for a recount on his own, but did not rule it out either.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1591635632199438337

"You got to go one step at a time," he said. "I'll just say, like, you know, let's see what happens when it shuffles out. You know, we think we're going to actually decrease the margin. We think we still have a path to overtake Representative Boebert when it's all said and done."

Frisch pointed out that he would accept the outcome of the election, regardless.

Frisch acknowledged it may not happen, but said he believes with sincerity, that he can pull off the upset of Boebert.

"We have shocked the country," Frisch continued. "We were going to have to thread about seven needles and you know, we've threaded six, and we are hoping to thread the seventh."

The Boebert campaign did not return KRDO's request for comment.