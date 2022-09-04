Driver ejected from car as it rolls 500 feet down a Colorado Springs mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Emergency crews are working to save a driver who was ejected from a car as it rolled and fell approximately 500 feet down a mountain in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), emergency crews received a call for service at 1:30 P.M. Sunday afternoon on Gold Camp Road at Point Sublime.

While the car is still in an embankment, the male driver of the car was driven by first responders to a safer location, with hopes of airlifting him to a hospital. CSP believes the man was the sole occupant in the car, and he was still alive when he was found by first responders.

Crews worked to move the man from the location where he was found because it was too windy for a helicopter to access him at his original location.

CSP reports the man has serious bodily injury.

The stretch of road where the accident happened does not have guard rails. But, a CSP trooper told KRDO that the incident doesn’t appear to have been a result of road conditions. The trooper added it’s too early on in the investigation to determine the cause. CSP says it will be tough to remove the car from the embankment, and estimates it could happen anytime in the next few hours or could happen as late as Monday.

This is a developing story. KRDO has a crew at the scene gathering more information.