Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Taxpayers who have already contributed $3 million for renovations to the downtown historic Pioneers Museum can expect to provide $2.5 million more.

The City Council tentatively approved the additional funds earlier this week and expects to officially vote on the matter next month.

Council members allocated $3 million for the project last year, when they learned that the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC) needed replacement; the building opened as the El Paso County Courthouse in 1903 and became the museum in 1979.

Work on the project has yet to begin because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic -- including rising construction costs and the challenges of installing a modern HVAC system into an aging building.

Officials said that the project will help preserve the museum's many artifacts featuring local history.

The project is expected to begin early next year after the city decides on a construction bid; a schedule has yet to be determined but officials said that the work will require closing the museum for two months.

Admission to the museum is free.