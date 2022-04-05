On the Lookout: shooting suspects wanted; burglar sought; car break-in thief investigated

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police investigators are asking for the public's help to find two suspects, wanted in an attempted homicide investigation. The suspects are believed to be connected to a shooting that left two women injured.

It happened the night of January 21, 2022, at 10:44 p.m., at the Babilonia Bar and Grill, near East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive.

According to police, the male suspect shot into the establishment as he left the area in his vehicle.

Below is a picture of two men, whose identities are unknown, but who police say are connected to the shooting:

Babilonia Bar and Grill Attempted Homicide Suspects (CSPD)

If you know who they are, call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000, or, if you want to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP.

Pueblo West Cheers Burglary (PCSO)

Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies are looking to help to identify a burglar, who broke into the Pueblo West Cheers, at 316 South McCulloch Boulevard. The man stole cigarettes and vaping materials.

The crime occurred Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 5 a.m.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

El Paso County Car Break-In Suspect (EPSO)

Investigators with El Paso County are asking for the public to identify a car break-in thief, who's accused of targeting a woman's vehicle, parked near the Mt. Herman trailhead, off Lindbergh Road and Schilling Avenue -- west of Monument.

The crime happened on February 16, 2022, in the late afternoon.

After breaking the vehicle's window, the suspect stole the victim's purse and then bought several items at various stores in the area, using her credit cards, according to deputies.

The suspect was seen driving a red Jeep Grand Cherokee.

El Paso County Car Break-In Suspect Vehicle (EPSO)

If you have any information that could be helpful to this investigation, you're asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-7777. If you recognize this suspect and have real-time information on his whereabouts, please call dispatch at 719-390-5555.