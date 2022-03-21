Man identified in motor vehicle crash in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the motorcyclist who died in the crash on Tuesday has been identified. The victim, 22-year-old Derek Walters was identified to be the driver of the motorcycle.

According to police, the crash involved a motorcycle and truck which happened in the area of Marksheffel Road and Tamlin Road.

During the investigation, police say Walters was driving the motorcycle westbound on Tamlin Road at Marksheffel Road just before he made a northbound turn. After Walters completed the turn, he eased his way into the southbound lanes from traveling in the the northbound lanes. Then, Walters was hit by a truck in the southbound lane.

Police say Walters suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. Walters received medical assistance on scene by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). Then, he was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Walters died as a result to his injuries.

CSPD says it's the fifth fatal crash this year. Last year at this time, police also reported five fatal crashes.