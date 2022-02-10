Deputies working to arrest suspect in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shelter-in-place order was issued at about noon Thursday due to "significant law enforcement activity" in southeast Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said at 11:58 a.m. Thursday that people within a quarter-mile of 4000 Excursion Drive are asked to stay away from windows and doors.

One viewer near the scene told KRDO there appears to be one person barricaded inside a residence.

The area is close to the scene where Fountain Police and Colorado State Patrol were working to arrest hit-and-run suspects on Wednesday. It's not yet clear if these two incidents are connected.

