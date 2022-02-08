Hitting the slopes in Colorado may cost you a pretty penny

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado skiers looking to hit the slopes may notice a cost increase the next time you purchase a ski pass, gear rental, and lodging.

According to our news partners in Denver, a day pass to Vail may cost nearly $220 this month. Breckenridge has ticket window prices up to $200. If you're planning on going to Cooper, be expected to pay $190 on the weekends.

The cost of skiing can hike up quickly but Melanie Mills at Colorado Ski Country USA say you won't see many people pay the listed price at the window.

"That’s not really the number you want to look at when you’re thinking about how much does skiing really cost," Mills said. "That’s like saying every time you get on an airplane, you go out to DIA and walk up to the ticket counter and say, 'give me a ticket to New York.' Very few people do that."

Last year, the average ticket price was $180 with the average person ended up paying $65 for a day. Discounts, season passes, buddy passes, and expensive ticket window prices were all factored in.

This year, the Epic Local pass cost $583. Turns out, you can pay that pass off by skiing three days at Vail or Breckenridge. And the Ikon Base pass cost $779. A four day trip to Cooper or Winter Park will pay off that pass.

However, the Epic Local pass price decreased 20% this year, according to Vail Resorts. That price hasn't jumped that low since the 2015-16 season.

"We dramatically reduced our pass prices this year to provide even more value and flexibility to everyone, whether you want to ski and ride one day or every day," a statement from Vail Resorts read.

In order to make your ski trip affordable, representations and resorts say to purchase season passes, buddy passes, and other discounted tickets.

Colorado resorts go from small, medium, to large. The smaller the ski area, the bigger the deal.

The family-owned ski area, Loveland Ski Area's ticket window, in comparison is cheap with a price of $94.

"People don’t realize all the resources that go into maintaining a ski area," said Rob Goodell, Chief Operating Officer at Loveland. "There’s no doubt, it is expensive to get into skiing. But we try to keep it comparatively affordable."

Goodell say people who ski at Loveland don't purchase the ticket window price. Discounts are offered for those who purchase tickets in advance.

"Not a big percentage of your people skiing are paying that ticket window price," Goodell said.

What's hiking the cost to go skiing?

"It takes a lot of bodies to run a ski area," Goodell said. "We all love to ski on groomed terrain. One of those snow machines costs more than most houses cost."