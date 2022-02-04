Mother, son identified after killing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lizet Salinas was just 26 years old and with her eight-month-old son when they were both shot and killed this week at a home in Colorado Springs.

Family members identified Salinas and her son, George, as the victims in a double-homicide that's still under investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD officers arrested a suspect, 29-year-old David Weingarten, for suspicion of first-degree murder. Colorado Court records say Weingarten is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder - victim under 12/position of trust.

We're still working on getting information about Weingarten's alleged crimes. According to a Gofundme account started by the family, Lizet "risked herself trying to protect her loved ones."

Police found another child at the scene who was uninjured. Family members told KRDO she was Lizet's first child.

This is a developing story, check back for updates and new information from the family.