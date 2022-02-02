Victim identified after weekend shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The victim who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in southeast Colorado Springs has been identified as a 33-year-old man, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Hancock Expressway and Astrozon Boulevard. An update from the police department on Wednesday identified the victim as 33-year-old Justin Hall of Colorado Springs.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 2700 Bentley Point and found Hall dead. An autopsy was conducted on Monday, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

No suspects have been arrested or identified at this time. If you have information, you're urged to call 719-444-7000.

CSPD says Hall's death is the sixth killing in the city so far this year.