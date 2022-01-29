1 killed in shooting, police investigating homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department say one man has died in a shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs.

CSPD says they got a call Saturday at around 3:30 a.m. about the shooting in the 2700 block of Bentley Point, which is near South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

CSPD patrol officers and medical personnel responded to the scene. Based on preliminary findings, detectives with the CSPD's Homicide/Assault Unit have taken over the investigation. All parties involved are in contact with investigators as they work to piece together what happened.

Officers say no arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.