New study shows marijuana compounds could provide protection against COVID

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- You'd think that marijuana and the COVID-19 virus would have nothing in common, but new research by an Oregon study shows otherwise.

The Oregon State Global Health Innovation Center, College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute announced Wednesday that two specific compounds in marijuana have the potential to prevent people from contacting COVID.

According to the study, the specific source of the compounds is hemp -- a marijuana or cannabis plant largely used as a source of fiber, food and animal feed, and provides compounds often added to cosmetics, body lotions, dietary supplements.

The lab study found that the two compounds -- cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) and cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) -- block the process by which COVID infects people.

A member of the Oregon State research team said that the compounds have a history of safe use and can be used to prevent and treat COVID infections.

Giving the CBDA and CBGA supplements to people and comparing infection rates in those who use the compounds to those who don’t, weren't part of the study.

However, at least one company is already using the compounds to teat COVID patients.

Nesa's Hemp, a Chicago-area natural health expert, said that key to the compound's effectiveness is extracting it from living hemp plants instead of dead plants, which increases the quality of the acids and strengthens the human immune system.

