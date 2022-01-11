Former coach at Manitou Springs High School arrested for sexual assault on a child

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former teacher and soccer coach who worked at Manitou Springs High School until 2011 is facing six felony charges for sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from the Manitou Springs Police Department.

Manitou Springs Police say Matthew Barton, 53, is accused of sexually assaulting a child while he was a coach and teacher at Manitou Springs. The assault allegedly happened in the 2009-2010 school year.

MSPD arrested Barton on Monday, and he's facing six charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. He was listed in custody as of Tuesday, according to El Paso County Jail records.

According to MSPD, Barton last worked at MSHS as of 2011.

Another former teacher at Manitou Springs High School was arrested in late 2021 in a separate investigation into sexual assault on a child. That case is still ongoing.

Manitou Springs Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue said in a statement that after that first arrest in December, "our high school students were able to learn more about their rights as students under Title IX and that all employees of MSSD are mandatory reporters."

Domangue said in an email last Friday that the district is organizing a community event "related to how the recent arrests have impacted our community." More information on that event will be made available in the future.

We're working on getting more information on Barton's arrest.