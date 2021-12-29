Man killed roommate, self following argument in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say an argument took place before one man shot and killed his roommate before taking his own life last week at a home in northeast Colorado Springs.

The shooting happened last Thursday near the 3800 block of Pearl Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Officers arrived and found two men dead inside after a third roommate discovered their bodies.

According to CSPD, an "altercation occurred" between the two men, 34-year-old Gerard Dubois and 34-year-old Tory Quinn, Thursday morning. At some point during the argument, shots were fired.

Based on the El Paso County Coroner's autopsy reports, Quinn is suspected of killing Dubois before taking his own life. The coroner's office said Dubois' death was a homicide while Quinn's death was a suicide; police said no other individuals were involved.

Police investigators are still getting more details. If you have information on the shooting, police ask you to call 719-444-7000.