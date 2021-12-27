4 killed, 3 wounded in Denver area shooting spree

A man suspected of shooting 7 people Monday in the Denver area was fatally shot by police after an exchange of gunfire with officers.

At a news conference late Monday evening, Denver and Lakewood police told our news partners at 9News that it began around 5pm with the suspect shooting three people at East 1st Avenue and North Broadway.

Two women were killed and a man survived.

A short time later, they believe the same suspect shot and killed a man at East 12th Street and North Williams.

Following a third shooting at West 6th Avenue and Cherokee Street where no one was injured, officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect at West 8th Avenue and Zuni Street at the end of a pursuit, but he was able to escape.

No one was injured at that location either.

They believe he drove to Lakewood after that, and fatally shot the fourth victim at a business on Kipling Street.

From there, they followed him to a Hyatt House hotel after a second exchange of shots with officers.

Inside the hotel, he shot a clerk who survived, before shooting and injuring a Lakewood officer who also survived.

Officers continued to fire at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, it's unclear if he died from a police bullet or a self-inflicted shot.