State Patrol: Man from North Pole crashes stolen pickup truck east of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol says a man from Alaska was found unconscious next to a stolen pickup truck after he reportedly crashed it near Calhan in rural El Paso County.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. Monday on Highway 24, just east of Calhan. First responders found the driver on the ground and performed CPR before he was flown to a nearby hospital.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver was going east on Highway 24 when the pickup truck drifted off the right side of the road and then went airborne over a driveway. The pickup truck rolled over after it landed, and the driver was ejected from the truck.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from North Pole, Alaska, reportedly had life-threatening injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

State patrol says the Ford F350 involved in the crash was reported stolen out of Colorado Springs.

Troopers are asking for anyone with information about the crash to call 719-544-2424 and reference case number 2B213578.