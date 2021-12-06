Vista Ridge High School student arrested for possession of a firearm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vista Ridge High School canceled classes Monday as authorities and police worked to investigate "a pattern of escalating assaultive behavior" on the campus, and Colorado Springs Police announced that a student had been arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including possession of a firearm.

CSPD didn't identify the student, but a report says the student was arrested on Sunday. The student faces charges of Interference with School Staff and Juvenile in Possession of a Firearm.

Police added that one of the student's family members was cited for failure to securely store a firearm, which is a class-two misdemeanor.

Police said they continued investigating additional reports of violence after making the arrest, and they found "no credible threats."

One parent of a student at Vista Ridge expressed frustration after a video captured the student being beaten by another classmate in a campus hallway.

Vista Ridge High School Principal Dr. Jason DaLee sent an email to parents late Monday afternoon saying that the school would reopen and return to normal operations on Tuesday. DaLee said "temporary restrictions to personal devices on campus" and "temporary entry restrictions" will be effective Tuesday. DaLee said students will not be able to use cell phones during the school day "unless otherwise directed by school staff."

