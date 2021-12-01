Husband, wife identified in murder-suicide on Hopeful Drive in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The two people left dead after a murder-suicide last week in northern Colorado Springs were identified by police on Wednesday.

According to an update from the Colorado Springs Police Department, 35-year-old Laura Tong was identified as the victim and 36-year-old Michael Tong was identified as the shooter who took his own life. The pair were married, according to police.

Laura and Michael Tong

CSPD responded to the home in 3800 Hopeful Drive at about 8 a.m. last Wednesday. A roommate called 911 after finding the Tongs dead inside the home.

Police say Mrs. Tong was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom, and Mr. Tong was found with a gunshot wound in the living room.

CSPD says evidence "supports that this homicide was an act of domestic violence."

CSPD says Mrs. Tong's death is the 40th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2021.