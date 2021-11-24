Colorado Springs Police: 2 dead near Hopeful Drive, homicide investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were found dead Wednesday morning and the Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

CSPD says officers are at a scene on Hopeful Drive, which is just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Academy Boulevard.

Few details have been released at this time, but CSPD said a call came in around 8 a.m. and officers found two people dead. CSPD says this "appears to be an isolated incident" with no threat to the public.

