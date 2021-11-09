Suspect arrested after sexually assaulting two women

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect who sexually assaulted two women on two different days has been charged and arrested, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Justin Kelty, 28, has been identified to be the suspect in both sexual assault cases.

According to officials, CSPD and detectives executed a search warrant at Kelty's residence and found evidence related to the sexual assault crimes.

On Saturday, Nov. 6 at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers of the Sand Creek Division responded to a sexual assault report in the 2900 block of Delta Dr.

Once officers arrived to the scene, a female victim was located and transported to a local medical facility for treatment. At the time, the investigation revealed a white man was driving a red truck that day.

On Sunday, Nov. 7 at approximately 12:32 p.m., officials responded to another sexual assault report of a different female victim at the same location as the previous case in the 2900 block of Delta Dr.

The second victim was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

CSPD obtained an image of Kelty's vehicle which prompted a follow-up investigation and the identification of the suspect.