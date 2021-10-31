Four people dead in apparent murder suicide in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On October 30, 2021, at approximately 10:08 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pleier Drive on a report of someone on scene who was seriously injured and needed help.

Based on the information the Communications Center received from this person, El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies, Monument Police Department officers, Palmer Lake Police Department officers, and members of the Donald Wescott Fire Department, and AMR (American Medical Response), responded.

When deputies entered the residence, they found 2 juveniles and 2 adults deceased. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit detectives were called out to process the scene.

Additionally, based on other evidence and observations, the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Unit was requested to respond to the scene. An Everbridge, otherwise known as a “reverse 911”, was sent to the community encouraging residents within a 2-mile radius of the scene to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls. Based on what was discovered at the scene, without having all details available at the time and out of an abundance of caution the Everbridge was sent out while law enforcement continued to evaluate the evidence they were finding.

The Sheriff's Office says, "We do not feel there is any known threat to the community currently and the investigation is ongoing."

The identity of the 2 juveniles and 2 adults will not be released until positive identification has been made by the Coroner's Office and the next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.