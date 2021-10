EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there is heavy law enforcement activity in the area of Pleier Drive and Walsen Road in northern Colorado Springs.

A Shelter-in-Place Order is in effect for a 2-mile radius.

EPCSO says to stay inside, lock your doors, stay away from exterior walls.

They ask that anyone operating drones in the area to please stop.