City of Colorado Springs asking people not to sweep leaves into the roadway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- If you're looking at your leaf-covered lawn, and wondering if it's time to get out the rake, the City of Colorado Springs has a request: don't just sweep your leaves into the road.

The city says when people aren't properly disposing of their grass clippings and are raking their leaves into the middle of the road, they end up in our stormwater systems.

Storm drains prevent flooding and keep the roads safe, and stormy weather can put a lot of strain on that system in a short amount of time.

The city has an alternative to raking: mulching. Using a mower to shred leaves speeds up their decomposition and makes for a mulch that can be used in gardens, or left in place as a natural lawn fertilizer.

If you chose to mulch leaves, the city points to studies that show it can make your lawn greener and have 80% fewer dandelions in the following springs.