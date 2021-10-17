Colorado ski season is here, Arapahoe Basin opens for 2021-2022 season

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The 2021-22 ski season is underway in Colorado with skiers and snowboarders celebrating the opening of Arapahoe Basin this morning. At 8:30 a.m. the Black Mountain Express lift began delivering skiers and riders to the intermediate High Noon trail with an 18-inch base of packed powder.

Significant snowfall and cold temperatures over the last week have allowed ski areas across the state to begin to make snow in advance of the season. Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) ski areas have been busy over the summer and fall with capital improvements to enhance the guest experience including new food and beverage operations at seven CSCUSA ski areas.

Ian Zinner, Arapahoe Basin

Ski areas are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the slopes this winter with a return to a more normal skiing and riding season. Ski areas and Colorado Ski Country will release additional COVID-19 information for the 2021-22 season as appropriate as the season approaches and progresses, but guests are encouraged to Know Before You Go by checking ski area websites and other channels for the most up to date information on what to expect during their visit. Guests may also visit www.coloradoski.com/covid-19 for tips and information from ski areas across the state.

“Opening day of the ski season is always an exciting event with smiling skiers and riders back on the slopes” said CSCUSA President and CEO Melanie Mills. “This year has a great vibe already with anticipation building for a big winter at ski areas across the state.”