Victim identified in fatal shooting near Hancock Expressway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed earlier this week, but a suspect still hasn't been identified by police.

On Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department gave an update on the shooting that happened Monday near Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive. According to CSPD, the victim killed was 41-year-old Vencenzio Luciano.

It's not yet clear what led to Luciano's death. Police say a caller reported a shooting around 8:45 a.m. near Hancock Expressway, and first responders found Luciano dead near the sidewalk.

CSPD says the case is still under investigation, but no information has been released about a possible suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, CSPD wants you to call 719-444-7000.