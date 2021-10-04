Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting near Hancock Expressway

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning near Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive.

CSPD tweeted a few details saying that one person was dead at the scene. The initial call for the shooting came in around 8:45 a.m.

Police said there's no threat to the public. However, it's not clear what led to the shooting at this time. CSPD didn't say if a person was taken into custody.

We're working on getting more information, check back for updates.