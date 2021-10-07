Shooting involving Colorado Springs Police officer near Palmer Park under investigation

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says an officer shot a suspect Thursday afternoon near Palmer Park, and the incident is now under investigation.

A spokesperson with CSPD says the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Academy Boulevard by Maizeland Road. No officers were reported to be injured.

CSPD isn't looking for any additional suspects, according to the spokesperson. Information wasn't available about injuries from the shooting. The suspect was reported to be in custody, and there was no immediate danger to the public.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the shooting, according to Lt. Deborah Mynatt.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.