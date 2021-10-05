UCHealth requires transplant patient to get COVID-19 vaccine, Colorado state rep speaks out

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A letter from UCHealth to a Colorado Springs woman says she'll need to get a COVID-19 vaccine to stay eligible for a kidney transplant -- Colorado State Rep. Tim Geitner shared the letter on social media, prompting a debate about transplant eligibility and vaccines.

Geitner, a Republican from El Paso County representing House District 19, said he made his first Facebook Live post to share the woman's story. Geitner says the woman who shared the letter with him only has about 12% of her kidney function left.

Geitner says the woman found a local donor to give her a kidney, but as the letter says below, she has been placed on the "inactive" list pending a COVID-19 vaccine.

UCHealth denies life saving treatment - kidney transplant - to El Paso County resident. See my FB live post @timgeitnercolorado pic.twitter.com/Z2r8D2VY4m — Tim Geitner (@tgeitner) October 5, 2021

Dan Weaver, a spokesperson with UCHealth, shared a statement with KRDO saying he couldn't comment on the specific case. Weaver did say transplant patients who contract COVID-19 face higher mortality rates.

"For those who test positive for COVID-19, the mortality death rate is about 1.6%. It’s even less if you consider the people who are infected but who don’t get tested or who are asymptomatic," Weaver said. "For transplant patients who contract COVID-19, the mortality rate ranges from about 20% to more than 30%."

As specific as this case got, Weaver linked to a study in the National Library of Medicine that found kidney transplants who contracted COVID-19 had a 21% mortality rate.

"This is why it is essential that both the recipient and the living donor be vaccinated and take other precautions prior to undergoing transplant surgery," Weaver said. "Surgeries may be postponed until patients take all required precautions in order to give them the best chance at positive outcomes."

Geitner said in his video that the patient in question currently has COVID antibodies after testing positive. We're working on getting documentation to confirm that.

Geitner said the situation "brings great concern for many of us ... where based on your vaccination status with COVID, that you would actually be denied care." On Geitner's Twitter page, many users expressed agreement with UCHealth's requirement -- flip to his Facebook page, and many users claimed it was "discrimination" and "tyranny."

Weaver says transplant centers across the nation have specific requirements in place, including other vaccinations like "hepatitis B, MMR, and others." He added that "in almost all situations, transplant recipients and living donors at UCHealth are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19." We're working to find out what other situations would exempt a patient from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

