Police arrest suspects in southern Colorado ATM theft spree

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says four people have been arrested in connection with a spree of ATM thefts across El Paso County and Pueblo County in August.

CSPD sent an update Tuesday saying that detectives with multiple police departments worked to identify the suspects behind the robberies. We reported on several of the thefts in late August and early September.

The thieves would use vehicles to smash into the front of convenience stores, and they would take ATMs full of cash. Stores were targeted around Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fremont County, and Pueblo County.

According to CSPD, detectives identified the suspects as 42-year-old Roger Zaragoza, 27-year-old Anthony Higgins, 39-year-old Jason Spade, and 35-year-old Steven Garner. Zaragoza and Spade were arrested by CSPD officers, Garner was arrested in Denver, and Higgins was arrested in the Canon City area after allegedly ramming into two law enforcement vehicles on Sept. 23.

All four suspects face charges of second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and theft. Mugshots haven't been made available yet.