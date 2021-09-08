Colorado Springs girl who died at Glenwood Springs amusement park identified

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Organizers of a fundraiser have identified the six-year-old girl from Colorado Springs who was killed while riding on the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Amusement Park this past weekend.

A fundraiser verified by Gofundme officials says Wongel Estifanos was killed while vacationing in Glenwood Springs with her family.

"Wongel was a beautiful, caring, and cheerful girl who loves Jesus so much for a 6-year-old," organizers said in the fundraiser. "Her life was cut short in this tragic accident."

Glenwood Caverns describes the Haunted Mine Drop opened in 2017 and plunges over 110 feet underground. Few details about the accident have been released. The amusement park was closed on Monday and Tuesday, and an investigation is still underway by the Glenwood County Sheriff's Office.

Fundraiser organizers say they're asking for help with funeral costs and other expenses.

"We want all the community to stand with the family during unthinkable loss. We understand nothing will bring her back, but we do not want this to be an additional burden to the parents," the fundraiser said. You can learn more at this link.

District 49 confirmed to KRDO that Estifanos was a student at Stetson Elementary School. The district said counseling resources are available for those who are in need.