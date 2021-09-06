Six-year-old from Colorado Springs dies at Glenwood Springs amusement park

News

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A six-year-old girl from Colorado Springs died Sunday at an amusement park in Glenwood Springs.

According to the Glenwood County Coroner's Office, a six-year-old girl was fatally injured while riding on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Amusement park employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived. Once at the scene, first responders determined the child had died.

Glenwood Caverns reported the incident, saying an accident resulting in the death of a child happened Sunday. The amusement park said, "Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved."

Officials announced the park would be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Glenwood Caverns describes the Haunted Mine Drop as "the first drop ride in the world to go underground, plunging 110 feet." The ride opened in July 2017.

According to the amusement parks website, riders of the Haunted Mine Drop must be 46", roughly 3'3".

Additionally, to ride the Haunted Mine Drop, participants must sign a waiver. For individuals younger than 18, a parent or legal guardian must sign for them.

In the waiver, participants agree to "take full responsibility for any injury or loss to participant, including death, which participant may suffer, arising in whole or in part out of the activity." The waiver also says the undersigned recognizes that while seat belts are required on the Haunted Mine Drop, a seat belt is "in no way a guarantee of safety."

By signing that waiver, the participant, legal parent, or guardian of the minor participant "assume all risks associated with the participant's participation" in riding the Haunted Mine Drop.

Below is a video from Coaster Studios showing the Haunted Mine Drop:

The Coroner's Office said the child was vacationing from Colorado Springs with her family, and her identity is being withheld at this time.

The official cause of death has not been determined. The sheriff's office and coroner's office are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.