Bikers raise awareness of DUI-related motorcycle crashes at Fiesta Day Parade
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair Fiesta Day Parade ended with more than 150 motorcyclists. The bikers were there to raise awareness of DUI-related motorcycle deaths.
In 2020, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a record high in motorcycle deaths. According to CDOT, 140 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads.
El Paso County had the highest number of fatalities, with 26. Pueblo had nine motorcycle fatalities.
The rally Sunday was meant to shed light on the dangers of driving under the influence, especially around motorcyclists, and to push for harsher penalties against drivers.
Within the last several months, Pueblo County saw several motorcycle crashes where the driver was under the influence. In several recent crashes, the motorcyclist died.
CDOT asks drivers to:
- Allow extra space when following a motorcycle
- Allow motorcycles the full width of a lane at all times
- Use extra caution when turning left at an intersection - motorcycles can be hard to see from a distance
- Check twice for motorcycle before turning, changing lanes, or merging with traffic
- Never drive distracted or impaired
Comments
1 Comment
Motorcyclist have to take their share of responsibility also. I have seen so many motorcyclists driving through traffic in Colofornia like they were absolutely nuts. Not to say I haven’t seen a fair share of vehicle drivers doing the same but the chances of them walking away from an accident compared to a motorcyclist is much much greater.
The old cliche that motorcyclist s are organ donors cannot be over emphasized.