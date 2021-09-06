Bikers raise awareness of DUI-related motorcycle crashes at Fiesta Day Parade

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair Fiesta Day Parade ended with more than 150 motorcyclists. The bikers were there to raise awareness of DUI-related motorcycle deaths.

In 2020, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a record high in motorcycle deaths. According to CDOT, 140 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads.

El Paso County had the highest number of fatalities, with 26. Pueblo had nine motorcycle fatalities.

The rally Sunday was meant to shed light on the dangers of driving under the influence, especially around motorcyclists, and to push for harsher penalties against drivers.

Within the last several months, Pueblo County saw several motorcycle crashes where the driver was under the influence. In several recent crashes, the motorcyclist died.

CDOT asks drivers to: