$1,000 reward for information on vandalism at Veterans Memorial in Memorial Park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for vandalism to monuments and memorials at Colorado Springs Memorial Park.

On August 14th, the Veterans Memorial at Memorial Park was vandalized with blue spray paint and profanity.

Colorado Springs Police are investigating the vandalism, where several monuments were damaged. They are looking for two women, who may be witnesses in the investigation.

This city park located in Downtown Colorado Springs memorializes veterans who have been killed in the line of duty. There are memorials for each branch of the service including a Vietnam veterans memorial wall. It is a place to remember all of the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in service to our country.

If you have information, you can report it to Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous. Information that qualifies for the reward will be paid in cash. Call 719-635-STOP (7867) or visit www.crimestop.net You will not be identified.

You can also reach out to Detective Mike Happ at Michael.HAPP@coloradosprings.gov.