Vandalism taints Veteran’s Memorial in Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Veteran's Memorial at Memorial Park has been vandalized with spray paint. The profane words read, "719," "**** The Opp" and two initials with a heart in blue graffiti spray paint.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were notified about the graffiti on Sunday, August 8th.

Lieutenant Graves with CPSD says investigators are reviewing video surveillance from Memorial Park in hopes of identifying any suspects.