today at 12:58 PM
Southern Colorado firefighters activated for Hurricane Ida help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) traveled to Louisiana on Saturday, August 28th. Five firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are part of this deployment. According to CSFD, they have arrived safely in Louisiana and are standing by.

In total, CO-TF1 is a team of 45 members, from 14 different Colorado fire agencies. They are trained and equipped for search and rescue operations. The Task Force has been assigned to several hurricanes, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Colorado floods in 2013, and 9/11's Ground Zero.

