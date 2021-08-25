El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating kidnapping in Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating the scene of a kidnapping on Main Street in Security-Widefield.
The sheriff's office posted about the incident Wednesday evening. The scene is reportedly at 300 Main Street. The sheriff's office hasn't given a description of a victim or a suspect at this time.
We're working on getting more details, check back for updates.
Comments