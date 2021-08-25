Skip to Content
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating kidnapping in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating the scene of a kidnapping on Main Street in Security-Widefield.

The sheriff's office posted about the incident Wednesday evening. The scene is reportedly at 300 Main Street. The sheriff's office hasn't given a description of a victim or a suspect at this time.

