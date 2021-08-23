Affidavit: Guest at Cripple Creek hotel lured employee to room before rape, assault

Top Stories

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators in Teller County say a man with a history of kidnapping lured a hotel employee to his room under the guise of a repair before violently attacking and sexually assaulting her last week in Cripple Creek.

Chad Gooch, who served a prison sentence in Texas for aggravated kidnapping in the late '90s, is accused of numerous felony charges in connection with the attack on Aug. 16.

According to an affidavit obtained by KRDO, Gooch was staying at the Gold King Mountain Inn and requested that an employee go to his room to fix his television.

Once inside the room, Gooch locked the door and then pushed the employee down onto the bed, choking her and causing her to lose consciousness. The victim told investigators she tried screaming for help and told Gooch "no" multiple times, but Gooch said he was going to kill her.

The victim told investigators she regained consciousness and found Gooch sexually assaulting her, so she tried to fight him off by biting, scratching and poking his eyes, according to the affidavit. Gooch reportedly hit the victim in the face and head close to 20 times with a closed fist. The victim told investigators she believed if she didn't allow him to rape her, he would kill her, so she stopped resisting. Gooch reportedly raped the victim and then began asking if anyone would miss the victim or notice if she was gone.

According to the affidavit, Gooch made the victim take a shower and told her that if she reported the assault, he would claim that she raped him. Gooch continued making threats, but he let the victim leave. The victim called police and reported the assault after Gooch got scared off by two people who were outside.

Officers began investigating and found evidence of the rape and assault inside the room, and when investigators contacted Gooch, he was "covered in blood," according to the affidavit. Gooch tried to claim that the victim went to his room for sex but then "became rough." Gooch claimed to the officers that he had to fight the victim off, but he admitted to having sex with her.

Gooch was arrested and is being held in the Teller County Jail. He faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, sexual assault, false imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful sexual contact, and menacing.