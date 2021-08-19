Guinness World Record for Highest Bagpipe attempt Sunday raising awareness on CTE

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Sunday, the President of the Mac Parkman Foundation for Adolescent Concussive Trauma will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the highest bagpipe performance. Bruce Parkman will play the bagpipe for 15 minutes at the summit of Pikes Peak on Sunday, August 22nd at 2 p.m.

Bruce Parkman will attempt the Guinness World Record is in honor of his son, Mac Parkman. Last September, 17-year-old Mac Parkman was found deceased in the area of Pulpit Rock. CSPD says Parkman's death wasn't considered a homicide or suspicious death.

Bruce Parkman says, "It is an honor to try and do this for Mac and to raise awareness of the risks of concussive and subconcussive trauma from contact sports and the connection of that trauma to mental illness."

He adds, "He always liked to do nutty stuff and this is something he would expect me to do, it's just that now, I get to do this for him and his legacy. I was always told I was full of hot air, now I have to prove it."

You can read more about Mac's story here, and more about raising awareness on the long-term implications of concussive and subconcussive trauma to include Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE in children here.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255.