Police, volunteers searching for missing 17-year-old near Pulpit Rock Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of volunteers are searching for a missing teenager near Pulpit Rock Park after he left a concerning message on Snapchat.

According to a family member's post in a local Facebook group, 17-year-old Mac Parkman may still be in the area of Pulpit Rock. His car was reportedly still at the trailhead, and his sister said they found a pair of his shoes in the area.

Mac was initially reported missing by his sister in the local group Thursday evening.

According to a KRDO crew at the scene, law enforcement officers are helping the volunteers with the search for Mac.

We're working on getting more details on the search. Check back for updates.