Police, volunteers searching for missing 17-year-old near Pulpit Rock Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of volunteers are searching for a missing teenager near Pulpit Rock Park after he left a concerning message on Snapchat.
According to a family member's post in a local Facebook group, 17-year-old Mac Parkman may still be in the area of Pulpit Rock. His car was reportedly still at the trailhead, and his sister said they found a pair of his shoes in the area.
Mac was initially reported missing by his sister in the local group Thursday evening.
According to a KRDO crew at the scene, law enforcement officers are helping the volunteers with the search for Mac.
We're working on getting more details on the search. Check back for updates.
Comments
1 Comment
I hope the young man is ok, make contact with someone you know so you can get the help you need if you are able to.